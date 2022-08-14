Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $391,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 122.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

