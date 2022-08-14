Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $399,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.46 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.