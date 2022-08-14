Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $363,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

