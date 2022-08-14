Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,277 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

