Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,989 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

