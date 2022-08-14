Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,367 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.