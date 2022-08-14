Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

