Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

XEL stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

