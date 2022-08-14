Fundamenta Trading Down 10.1% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $57,691.64 and $10.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,901,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,332 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

