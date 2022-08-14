Fundamenta Trading Down 10.1% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $57,691.64 and $10.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013739 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,901,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,332 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.