Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,734.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

