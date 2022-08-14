Gator Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Esquire Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Esquire Financial worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

