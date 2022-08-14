Gator Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

