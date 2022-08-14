Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $199,353.84 and approximately $18,314.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

