Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 91.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gerdau by 146.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 160.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

