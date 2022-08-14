GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GigInternational1 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,033. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigInternational1

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

