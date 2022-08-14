Gitcoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $43.84 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00012707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

