Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.00.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $20.28 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

