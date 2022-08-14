Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $24,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. Compass Point cut their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 385,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,690. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.