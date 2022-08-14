Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.