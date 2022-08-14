Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
