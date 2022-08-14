Global Social Chain Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $842,488.08 and $870.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.