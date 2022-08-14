Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

