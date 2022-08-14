GNY (GNY) Trading Up 63.3% This Week

GNY (GNY) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $96,145.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,501.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064066 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

