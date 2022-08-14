GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $5,895.43 and $5,423.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013854 BTC.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
