Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
XAUMF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
About Goldmoney
