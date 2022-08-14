Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of GRCL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRCL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
