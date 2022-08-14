Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRCL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

