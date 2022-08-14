Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.20 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
