Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0195

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $52.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00261162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.