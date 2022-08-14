Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenland Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,377. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

