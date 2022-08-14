Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 34.0% in July

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.60). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.