Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.84

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.84 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.67). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.72), with a volume of 805 shares trading hands.

Gresham Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.74. The company has a market capitalization of £118.38 million and a PE ratio of 14,200.00.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

