Grimm Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,625.78 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Grimm has a total market cap of $18,625.78 and approximately $38.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00052008 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
