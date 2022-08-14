Grin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $65,549.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.25 or 0.07968755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00170957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00679687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00574228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005502 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

