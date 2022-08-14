Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 205,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,418. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $190,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

