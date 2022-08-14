Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Increased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

