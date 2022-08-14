Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 32.4% in July

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hammer Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Hammer Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
