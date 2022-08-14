Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 32.4% in July

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hammer Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Hammer Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.