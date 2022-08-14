Handy (HANDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $477,510.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $11.99 million and $477,510.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.