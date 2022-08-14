Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.
NYSE:HBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. 9,061,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
