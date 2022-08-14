Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. 9,061,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

