HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $130,390.59

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $130,390.59 and $12,049.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

