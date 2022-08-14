HC Wainwright Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to $4.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Integra Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

