HC Wainwright Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to $4.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Integra Resources Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
