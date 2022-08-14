Head-To-Head Analysis: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) versus ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -3,583.87% -36.37% -33.21% ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 17.08 -$71.32 million ($3.36) -2.84 ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 5.74 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -5.64

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.20%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 123.63%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

