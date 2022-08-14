Head to Head Comparison: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23% Oracle 15.83% -193.58% 10.71%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackBerry and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.38 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -6.99 Oracle $42.44 billion 4.97 $6.72 billion $2.40 32.98

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 2 3 1 0 1.83 Oracle 2 14 9 0 2.28

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $89.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Summary

Oracle beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

