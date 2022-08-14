Hegic Market Cap Reaches $6.94 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $457,064.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

