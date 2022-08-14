High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 136,460 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Coterra Energy makes up 2.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

