High Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.8% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
