High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $256.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

