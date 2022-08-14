High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

SCHW stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

