High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $180.50 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

