Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Honest Trading Up 2.3 %

HNST traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 2,978,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,776. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 33,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,394 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

