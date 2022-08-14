Hord Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Hord has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $1.09 million and $129,246.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
