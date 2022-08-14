Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Volume Hits $43,449.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $43,449.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013927 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
