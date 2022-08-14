Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Volume Hits $43,449.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $43,449.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

